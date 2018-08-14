Univ. of Alabama PD enlists Big Al for Lip Sync Challenge

The Lip Sync Challenge has been sweeping through police departments across the country. Including a number of stations here in Alabama.

The University of Alabama Police Department is joining in on the fun now! With the help of Crimson Tide mascot, Big Al, the UAPD answered the challenge from the Clemson University PD. It shouldn't be too hard to guess what song group picked. Spoiler Alert: It's Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama".

And just in time for football season, the UAPD has challenged all the other SEC university police departments!

