Grits and Gouda: Homemade Butter & 2 Ingredient Biscuits

Ingredients:

1 cups heavy whipping cream (at least 35% fat)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Pour 1 cup heavy whipping cream and salt into a pint jar or a 2-cup container with a lid.

Shake the jar back and forth or up and down for approximately 15 minutes.

At 10 minutes you will have whipped cream. At this point, you won’t feel any

“sloshing” back and forth in the jar.

Don’t give up! Continue to shake the jar and in a few minutes the fat will start to separate from the milk and the “sloshing” will return. At first,

it will look like a curdled mess-that’s progress!

At 15 to 16 minutes you should see a ball of butter in the middle of the jar.

Remove the butter and place it in a bowl of ice water. Tap water is too warm and may

actually melt the butter.

Squeeze the butter in the ice water to remove the milk.

Drain the water and repeat to make sure all the milk is removed. Milk has sugar in it which could

cause bacteria to grow and reduce the amount of time it can stay fresh in the fridge which

should be about one week.

Pat the butter dry with a paper towel and place on a sheet of plastic wrap. Using

the plastic wrap, shape it into a log, then roll it up into the plastic wrap for storage.

I like to place the log into a zip-top bag to make sure it is air-tight

2 Ingredient Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons whipping cream

Melted butter to brush tops (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°

Stir together flour and whipping cream in a medium size bowl just until almost all flour is moistened with whipping cream and dump it out onto a lightly floured counter. 3. Gently press pieces of dough together to form a loose ball. Sprinkle with a tiny bit of flour and using fingertips press dough halfway flat. It will not be a pretty shape at this point. Take one side and bring it up and over to the edge of the other side and gently press halfway down. Turn the dough a quarter of a turn and repeat procedure twice. You are incorporating air into the layers you are pressing down which gives you the flakiness you want.

Your shape should be a short rectangle at this point.

Press the top down until it is 3/4-inch tall. Using a 2 1/2-inch circle cookie cutter, cut out 3 or 4 biscuits and place in an 8-inch cake pan or cast iron skillet. Press together and pat down again and cut 2 or 3 more; place in the pan. Be sure they are slightly touching each other. They help each other in the oven to rise to their tallest potential if they are touching!

For buttery tops, brush 1 to 2 tablespoons melted butter over the tops. This is not necessary, but added yum factor. Bake for 15 minutes or until tops are golden brown.

