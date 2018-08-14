Tuscaloosa Co. DHR hosts foster home meeting in light of shortage

Currently there is a great need for more foster parents in Alabama and in Tuscaloosa County that need is growing.



The Tuscaloosa County Department of Human Resources is working to educate prospective foster parents about the program.



A supervisor that helps in the foster care division said 140 children are in foster care in Tuscaloosa County, but only 35 to 40 foster homes.



The department wants prospective foster parents to know they won't be alone in this.



They said they support foster families with resources to care for the kids like helping provide birthday gifts and more.

“This is the child you go to school with down the street or where ever you know these children and we don't want to disrupt their lives we don't need to disrupt them, they are right here, they are our county children we need to place them in county so they can go to the same school, same community experience less trauma,” said Tyler Simmons Tuscaloosa County DHR.



For the foster care informational you don't need to bring anything other than yourself. Again it's happening this Thursday August 16th at the Tuscaloosa County DHR building on 12th Avenue East at 6 p.m.



