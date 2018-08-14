Mickey: Partly cloudy and hot today, even hotter tomorrow

We have clouds mainly into east Alabama this morning. Our early morning temperatures are again in the 60s to 70s.

We are looking at a drier weather pattern for the next few days, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 90s and just a 20-percent chance of rain.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Our rain chances will remain low over the next few days as a high-pressure ridge moves over the state. We will have scattered storms on radar in the afternoon hours; however, there will be lots of sunshine in the mix, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Wednesday looks to the be the hottest day of the week, with the possibility of temperatures topping 94° in some areas.

Thursday will start off dry, but plan on an increase in the number of storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. We will be tracking a disturbance to our north later in the week and once this combines with the daytime heating, look for a good coverage of scattered storms and showers for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.