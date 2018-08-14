Giants rally with 4 runs in 9th to down Dodgers, 5-2 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Giants rally with 4 runs in 9th to down Dodgers, 5-2

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, hits a solo home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, left, and home plate umpire Cory Blaser watch during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, ... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, hits a solo home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, left, and home plate umpire Cory Blaser watch during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Pinch-hitter Nick Hundley hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to give the Giants their first lead, and San Francisco rallied for a 5-2 victory on Monday night, handing the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen its fourth consecutive loss.

This time, the Dodgers wasted a masterful start by Clayton Kershaw, who held the Giants to one run on eight hits, all singles.

Hundley's two-out single put San Francisco ahead 3-2. Gorkys Hernandez singled in another run, and the Giants scored one more on a fielding error by Max Muncy.

All the runs came against Scott Alexander (2-1), the Dodgers' latest to struggle in the absence of closer Kenley Jansen.

Ray Black (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Will Smith worked the ninth to earn his ninth save in 11 opportunities.

Kershaw struck out nine and did not walk a batter, lowering his ERA against the Giants to 1.58 in 43 career starts.

Kershaw drove in the game's first run with a bloop double in the fourth. After Austin Barnes singled with two outs, Kershaw looped his hit just fair down the right-field foul line.

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and left fielder Hernandez collided on the attempted catch of Kershaw's flyball, both crashing to the ground. Crawford, who appeared to take a knee to the head, recovered to throw Kershaw out as he tried to take third. Crawford batted in the top of the next inning and then exited the game.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead against Madison Bumganer in the fifth on Justin Turner's seventh home run of the season. It gave Turner an eight-game hitting streak.

San Francisco got a run in the sixth when Steven Duggar and Bumgarner led off with singles and Duggar scored on a fielder's choice by Andrew McCutchen.

Bumgarner went six innings, allowing the two runs on seven hits and two walks.

It was the 11th time Kershaw and Bumgarner have faced each other, the most of any two active pitchers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (hyper extended right knee) made a second rehab start Monday, but it was uncertain whether he would rejoin the Giants in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "We will see how it goes and if we think he needs another game or two," Manager Bruce Bochy said. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder inflammation) threw a simulated game Monday. Bochy said he threw about 30 pitches. "He was throwing free and easy," Bochy said. "Threw some good sliders - breaking balls, he threw everything."

Dodgers: Reinstated right-handed reliever Erik Goeddel from the disabled list and optioned switch-handed pitcher Pat Venditte to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Goeddel has been out since Aug. 2 with right lat inflammation. In 30 games with Seattle and Los Angeles, he is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (4-8, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday. The rookie will attempt to overcome a recent downturn that has seen him go 1-3 with a 7.43 ERA in his last five starts.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (7-6, 3.58) is scheduled to come off the disabled list and make his first start since leaving his Aug. 3 outing with a sore hip. Wood missed only one start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deadline looms for release of Catholic church abuse report

    Deadline looms for release of Catholic church abuse report

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:05:36 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-14 05:54:43 GMT
    The Pennsylvania Judicial Center serves as an administrative headquarters for Pennsylvania’s courts which are administered by the Supreme Court. (Source: Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania)The Pennsylvania Judicial Center serves as an administrative headquarters for Pennsylvania’s courts which are administered by the Supreme Court. (Source: Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania)

    Court records in a monthslong legal fight over the report say it identifies more than 300 "predator priests" and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions.

    More >>

    Court records in a monthslong legal fight over the report say it identifies more than 300 "predator priests" and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions.

    More >>

  • Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-14 04:10:45 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-14 05:54:41 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hill...
    A fund dedicated to aiding victims of sexual harassment and assault is giving $750,000 in grants to local organizations across the country.More >>
    A fund dedicated to aiding victims of sexual harassment and assault is giving $750,000 in grants to local organizations across the country.More >>

  • Defendants arrested at New Mexico compound to be released

    Defendants arrested at New Mexico compound to be released

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-14 05:54:40 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly