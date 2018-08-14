Beyoncé honors ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Beyoncé honors ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

DETROIT (AP) - Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, "We love you" and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her "beautiful music."

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin's biggest hits, "Respect."

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

