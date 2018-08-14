Two cyclists killed in one week prompts safety tips

In just a week two cyclists were hit and killed on Birmingham roads. One happened on Jefferson Avenue, the other on Green Springs Highway.



"This hits close to home for us that ride every day,” said Mark Molson with Cahaba Cycles .

Molson said these deaths were preventable and there are things both drivers and cyclists can do to be safe on the road, especially when riding at night." Definitely lights at night,” said Molson.



He said anything that will catch the eye of an oncoming car." It's really about visibility. Anything that will catch the eye of a driver will be more valuable out there."



And that also includes wearing reflective clothing and have reflectors on your bike. Most bikes already come equipped with reflectors but that not the case in every situation.



For drivers, pay attention to the road. You're looking for more than other cars. " It’s really recognizing that a bike is there and giving three feet at least and slow up a little bit,” Molson continued.

