UPDATE: New details regarding Birmingham double homicide

New details are coming out tonight about the double murder of a Birmingham couple two weeks ago.

Sources say the two people implicated in their murder were living across the street from the victims-----Joe and Mary Holt. A source says Zachary Phillips and Kristin Gullion were living with a neighbor of the victims, and that Phillips and Gullion were in a hurry to leave town the day police found the grandparents dead inside their home.

Police haven't filed any murder charges in this case, but officers in south Florida arrested Phillips and Gullion last week.

Gullion was in a car belonging to the Holts. Gullion had an outstanding warrant from Cullman County.

Phillips was caught the next day. He's charged with theft in south Florida.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.