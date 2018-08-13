FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances late week

Our rain chances will remain low over the next few days as a high-pressure ridge moves over the state. We will have scattered storms on the radar in the afternoon hours; however, there will be lots of sunshine in the mix, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Wednesday looks to the be the hottest day of the week, with the possibility of temperatures topping 94 degrees in some areas. Thursday will start off dry, but plan on an increase in the number of storms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

We will be tracking a disturbance to our north later in the week and once this combines with the daytime heating, look for a good coverage of scattered storms and showers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

