B'ham City Schools confirms student placed in wrong daycare van

The Birmingham City School System has confirmed that a student was placed on the wrong daycare van on Monday.

The school system has stated they will be reviewing their procedures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“Transporting our children to and from school is a duty we take very seriously,” said Adrienne Mitchell, BCS Strategy and Communications Officer. “We are grateful this student is safe, and we will examine our protocols to work to ensure similar situations are not repeated."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

