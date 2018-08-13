UAB coach Bill Clark becomes a grandfather

UAB head football coach Bill Clark is now officially a grandfather.

On Sunday night, his daughter Katie gave birth to Wyatt Franklin Snipes around 10 o'clock.

"It's an incredible feeling," said Clark. "We are so happy for Katie and Justin, this is just a blessing to our family."

Clark says he has been told by the family that he will be known as "Pops," but he'll leave it up to baby Wyatt to call him whatever he wants.

