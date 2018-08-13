UAB coach Bill Clark becomes a grandfather

UAB head football coach Bill Clark is now officially a grandfather.
On Sunday night, his daughter Katie gave birth to Wyatt Franklin Snipes around 10 o'clock.
"It's an incredible feeling," said Clark. "We are so happy for Katie and Justin, this is just a blessing to our family."
Clark says he has been told by the family that he will be known as "Pops," but he'll leave it up to baby Wyatt to call him whatever he wants.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.