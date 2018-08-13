Woman living near Tuscaloosa triple shooting fears people becoming used to violence

Culver Road is back open and the crime scene tape is now down, but there's still fear in the community where a triple shooting happened in Tuscaloosa.

Police responded to a shots fired call outside of Good Times Lounge just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning. All three victims are expected to live.

Investigators say it appeared several men were shooting at each other. It resulted from an argument inside the lounge.



More than 50 shell casings were recovered on the sidewalk and in the roadway. Another 10 were found in a nearby shooting scene inside the Hay Court Housing community next to Good Times Lounge.



Debra Prince Savage, a longtime resident of Hay Court, called gunfire a common occurrence there. She didn't hear Saturday's shooting happen.



Savage believes folks have become used to it.



"Never had too many run-ins with neighbors. But I know that they do shoot. And whatever happened on the weekend, I probably thought it was some of these same things cause they do it all the time," Savage explained.



Investigators have developed a list of suspects. But so far, no one has been charged.



