Local tow truck driver honored as hero

Andrea Harris thinks of himself as a country boy.



But these says he's being hailed as a hero for helping a family in a life or death situation. Monday, the Black Warrior Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution gave Harris the medal of heroism for civilians.



In July, Harris, who is a part-time tow truck driver, found a car that had rolled down an embankment and caught fire on Highway 171 and Mount Olive Road. A woman made it out of the car. But her child was still trapped inside.



Harris went down a hill, broke out the glass and pulled the child to safety. Weeks later he's being hailed as a hero.



"Sometime 9-1-1 isn't fast enough. Everything is time sensitive, in case a life. And I just thank God that he put me there at the right time where I had enough time to get down the hill," says Andrea Harris.



David Jones, President of the Black Warrior Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution explained why they decided to honor Harris.



"Mr. Harris did a heroic deed. He needs to be recognized," says Jones.



Despite all of the attention and the award he received today, Harris still doesn't think of himself as a hero, just a man ready to help someone of he can.



