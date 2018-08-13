Soul food success in Birmingham's Woodlawn

Serving up dishes like fried chicken, pulled pork sliders and hamburgers, Bayles Catering and Restaurant is an example of a success story in revitalizing Birmingham's Woodlawn community.

Owner Tony Bayles, who said cooking is in his blood, started as a small catering business several years ago, eventually opening a takeout only restaurant.

"My uncle was a caterer in Birmingham. I used to help him out as a kid," said Bayles. "One day I decided to go to culinary school and the rest is history."

Last April, Bayles opened a full service restaurant on 1st Avenue North. The new location is in a building that was once abandoned. It's a joint venture with Rev Birmingham and Woodlawn Foundation.

“In a community visioning process, Woodlawn residents identified a sit-down dining experience as something that was missing but highly desired in the neighborhood,” said David Fleming, CEO of REV Birmingham.

Bayles shares the building with the Velvet Kake bakery, which is owned by Kenya Pickens.

“Both Mr. Bayles and Ms. Pickens are shining examples of the economic opportunity we have to offer here in Woodlawn,” explained Joe Ayers, the Real Estate Director for Woodlawn Foundation.

"The area is revitalizing and you want people to spend money in their own community," said Bayles.

According to Bayles, business has been great since opening in April.

"Everybody has been waiting on this," said Bayles.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the Buffalo Chicken Melt. Bayles described it as their version of a hot wing on a sandwich. The burgers are also popular.

"We want to make sure people know there is still good food out there and affordable," explained Bayles.

Other menu items include Shrimp & Deep Fried Grits, Taco Salad, and sides like grilled veggies and fried okra.

Bayles Catering and Restaurant is located at 5829 1st Avenue North. It is open for breakfast and lunch, serving both until closing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.