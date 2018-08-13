Buhl Elementary students enjoy new all-purpose field - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Buhl Elementary students enjoy new all-purpose field

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Buhl Elementary has an all-purpose field that will give kids a place to beat the heat as well as exercise.

It is made possible by $23,600.00 combined grants. The American Academy of Dermatology donated a $8,000.00 grant to help keep the sun off their faces on a typically hot day. Blue Cross donated $10,000.00 for the all-purpose field to help keep kids healthy. Tombigbee donated grass seed for $5,600. And the county commission donated dump trucks full of dirt to build the field.

"It's just generally fun looking," said Buhl fifth-grader Gavin May. "The sun shades will help because I got hot in the past."

"It's going to provide so many new opportunities for our students in Buhl. So thrilled and they are too," said P.E. teacher Nita McAllister.

Buhl Elementary is the only school in the state this year to receive the grant from American Academy of Dermatology.

