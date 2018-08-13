Buhl Elementary students enjoy new all-purpose field

Buhl Elementary has an all-purpose field that will give kids a place to beat the heat as well as exercise.

It is made possible by $23,600.00 combined gr ants. The American Academy of Dermatology donated a $8,000.00 gr ant to help keep the sun off their faces on a typically hot day. Blue Cross donated $10,000.00 for the all-purpose field to help keep kids healthy. Tombigbee donated grass seed for $5,600. And the county commission donated dump trucks full of dirt to build the field.

"It's just generally fun looking," said Buhl fifth-grader Gavin May. "The sun shades will help because I got hot in the past."

"It's going to provide so many new opportunities for our students in Buhl. So thrilled and they are too," said P.E. teacher Nita McAllister .

Buhl Elementary is the only school in the state this year to receive the gr ant from American Academy of Dermatology.

