Insurers say be prepared for disasters

Residents in California affected by the wildfires are wondering if they’ll run into the same insurance problems others have had in the past.

Some companies in previous wildfires have paid only 75% of what a total policy is worth. The reason is the companies want itemized lists of what was lost, even for families who have lost everything.



Alabama of course is no stranger to natural disasters either. To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, agents suggest keeping a video or written record of all your home’s contents and store it in something like a safe deposit box.

“It only takes about five minutes per room. I would recommend that because at a time of a claim, the adjuster really does appreciate that book,” said Joe Fuller, with Stead and Fuller Insurance.

