Complaints of parking problems in Birmingham

People have taken to social media to complain about predatory towing in Birmingham. Most of the complaints are coming from downtown and Southside.



“There is not enough parking. Especially as more and more people come to Birmingham. It’s going to be to be a problem that gets worse and worse,” says one driver, Matthew Sabine.



The head of the Public Safety Committee for the City Council said it continues to hear complaints.



“I think the council, the administration, the Birmingham Police Dept. Don’t want any surprises when it comes to towing,” says Hunter Williams, the chair for the Public Safety Committee.



Williams said the police department inspects lots for proper signage to insure drivers know they are in a for 24-7 pay lot. Williams and drivers contend predatory towing is occurring in some cases where companies are looking to make some quick cash.

“Absolutely it’s an easy couple of hundred bucks for them to tow your car and you have to get it back,” says Sabine.



Anyone with complaints thinking they are victims of predatory towing William said contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Business Compliance Unit.



