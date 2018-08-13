3 Pell City teenagers arrested for Springville, Margaret vehicle break-ins

Three 19-year-old Pell City residents are behind bars for a series of vehicle break-ins in Springville and Margaret.

Branshun Forman, Jabonta Sanders and Jessica Bui were arrested. They are accused of six vehicle break-ins in the Crandall Crest subdivision in Springville and one break in Margaret.

The arrests were welcoming news for Norman Lee, the president of the Crandall Crest homeowners' association.

“Crandall Crest welcomes and to all the neighborhood community - except thieves. We don’t want thieves,” Lee said.

Lee said the group tried to break into his vehicle, but it was locked.

The break-ins happened the night of July 16. A homeowner’s surveillance camera caught them on video.

“They are dropped off. Let them go through the neighborhood. If the car was unlocked, going in it. If it’s locked passing it on,” said Springville PD Lt. Wayne Walton.

Homeowners are advised to get a surveillance system and to not leave any time in a vehicle overnight especially a weapon.

