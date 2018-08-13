3 men charged after Fentanyl bust in Shelby Co.

Three men in Shelby County were arrested on August 7 after an undercover operation by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force found an individual was in possession of fentanyl.

Laderrius Deonne Christian, 30, of Birmingham, was taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and carrying a pistol without a license. He has since bonded out of Shelby County Jail.

Arrested with Christian were 27-year-old Lorenzo Crum, of Midfield, and 24-year-old Marqus Carlton, of Ensley. Crum was charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Crum has since bonded out of the Shelby County jail on a $117,000 bond. Carlton remains in the shelby county jail on charges ranging from drug trafficking, carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

