Wes: Isolated storms mainly south and west this evening

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: The coverage of storms and showers this afternoon and evening will remain mostly limited to west and southwest parts of our area. We will keep a chance for a lingering pop-up storm in our forecast through this evening. Some of the storms may be strong, with wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, locally heavy rain and small hail. If you’re tracking the wet weather on the First Alert App, the general motion will be southeast. The other big story is the heat, and at last check, temperatures had reached the mid-90s in many locations. Temperatures won’t tumble into the 70-degree range until 10 p.m., so the AC is going to remain very busy this evening. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight, especially in areas that received rain, and you can expect temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s when you head out the door Tuesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Our rain chances will remain low over the next few days as a high-pressure ridge moves over the state. We will have scattered storms on radar in the afternoon hours; however, there will be lots of sunshine in the mix, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Wednesday looks to the be the hottest day of the week, with the possibility of temperatures topping 94 degrees in some areas. Thursday will start off dry, but plan on an increase in the number of storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. We will be tracking a disturbance to our north later in the week and once this combines with the daytime heating, look for a good coverage of scattered storms and showers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We will have updates on the long-range forecast, plus radar updates every six minutes, starting with the FOUR on WBRC.

