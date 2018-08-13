How weather can impact mosquitoes, diseases in Central Alabama

With a confirmed report of Zika Virus in Pelham, you might began to worry about those pesky mosquitoes that come out during the evening hours. While most mosquitoes are harmless and give you those itchy bites, a few can spread disease.

The amount of days that mosquitoes can transfer diseases has increased in Central Alabama thanks to warmer temperatures in the spring, summer, and fall months.

Mosquitoes are usually the most active during the evening hours around sunset. They are not a fan of extremely hot temperatures and windy conditions. They love high humidity and light winds. The average temperature for mosquitoes to be active is between 61 and 93 degrees. Based off research from Stanford University and analyzed by Climate Central, 94 percent of 244 cities across the U.S. are seeing an increase in disease danger days from mosquitoes since 1970. The increase in disease danger days are likely the result of a warming climate.

Birmingham’s risk of disease danger days has increased to 17 based on data from 1970 through 2017 covering the months of March through November. Rates for mosquito transmitted diseases peak between 79 and 84 degrees.

If temperatures become too hot, mosquito activity diminishes. Areas like Phoenix, Ariz., have actually seen a decrease in disease days thanks to extreme heat and dry conditions. Reno, Nev., has seen the biggest increase in disease danger days with an increase of 52 days.

The best way to prevent mosquito bites is to wear insect repellent that contains DEET. It is also helpful to remove standing water in your yard to prevent them from breeding.

