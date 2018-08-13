WWE's Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dead at 63

Everyone's favorite up-and-coming comedienne Midge is back with her lovingly dysfunctional family in the first trailer for the second season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stop what you're doing: the first Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 teaser is here

The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time around

Mark Hamill is going from Jedi Knight to Knights Templar for History drama

It took them long enough, but Showtime finally confirmed that its upcoming Halo series will feature the video game franchise's biggest hero: the one and only Master Chief

It took them long enough, but Showtime finally confirmed that its upcoming Halo series will feature the video game franchise's biggest hero: the one and only Master Chief



By Keisha Hatchett

Pro wrestler Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has died. He was 63 years old. WWE confirmed the news Monday, tweeting that they are "saddened to learn that Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has passed away." According to TMZ, the wrestling great hit his head while at home and died from injuries sustained in the accident. No foul play is suspected.

Neidhart, who earned the nickname 'The Anvil' after winning an anvil-throwing contest, wrestled in the WWE during the '80s and '90s. He became a household name as a member of the iconic stable The Hart Foundation alongside Brett 'The Hitman' Hart; they won the Tag Team Championships twice. Neidhart also teamed with Brett's younger brother Owen Hart in the mid-'90s. Over his illustrious wrestling career, he also wrestled for the major promotions New Japan Pro Wrestling and the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling.

WWE greats who paid tribute after his tragic passing included Neidhart's former tag team partner Brett Hart who tweeted, "Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now." WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair also opened up on Twitter, writing, "My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace."

Neidhart is survived by his wife Ellie and their three daughters Jennifer, Kristen and current WWE superstar Natalya.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has passed away. https://t.co/Isxv3ElA3Y

— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2018

Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz

— Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

