Police: Actress Sean Young under investigation

NEW YORK (AP) - New York police say actress-director Sean Young is still under investigation after the alleged theft of two laptops belonging to a production company that fired her.
A New York Police Department spokeswoman said on Monday that no charges have been filed against the 58-year-old star of the 1980s film "Blade Runner." However, detectives are still looking into the matter.
NYPD Cadet Taylor Cannon says the laptops taken last Thursday from a Queens apartment came with production software for a film Young was directing called "Charley Boy."
Young says in a statement that she was retrieving her belongings from the apartment and mistakenly took the production laptops instead of her personal ones.
Young had been fired after a dispute with producers.
