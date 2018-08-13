Birmingham's first blow-dry bar opens in Homewood

Birmingham now has it's first blow-dry bar!

The new salon opened in Homewood on Friday.

Blo Homewood is just off 19th Street South.

Blo-outs are a popular beauty trend for women, in which you get your hair washed and styled, but without the cut.

Blo Homewood also offers other beauty services, like make-up applications.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.