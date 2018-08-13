Doctor creates scholarship in Huffman High School senior's memory

A Birmingham doctor is turning tragedy into something positive for students with healthcare career goals.

Dr. Kre Johnson created a $1,000 scholarship in honor of Courtlin Arrington.

Arrington, 17, was shot at Huffman High School earlier this year and later died at the hospital. The high school senior was expected to graduate months later and study in college to become a nurse.

"There's a shortage of women out there working in the medical field, especially as doctors," said Dr. Johnson. "It made me really want to say, 'We have to do something, what can we do to make this positive, how can we do a positive spin on this?' And we said, 'Let's come up with a scholarship.'"

G.W. Carver High School graduate Jaylin Givens was the first to recipient. She's at Talladega College studying to become a physical therapist.

To qualify, you must be a female student in the Birmingham City School System, have a minimum of 3.0 GPA, be interested in the medical field and write an essay about why you've chosen a career in medicine.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.