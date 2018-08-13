Southern Baked Pie Dough: Perfect pie crusts
Makes dough for 1 single crust 9-inch pie
Cut the butter into small cubes. Combine butter and flour in a mixing bowl. Using a pastry blender, work the butter into the flour. Add the salt and sugar. Continue to work the butter into the flour until the mixture has a consistency of course-ground cornmeal. The cubes of butter should now be smaller than the size of a green pea.
Add the water all at once. Continue to work the dough until the dough begins to come together. Form the dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and press into the shape of a disc.
Place in the refrigerator for 2 hours to chill. Remove dough from refrigerator and roll out to desired size on lightly-floured surface.
Tip: The trick to making delicious pie dough is using cold ingredients. I even chill my flour, salt and sugar. Starting with very cold butter and ice cold water will make a world of difference when it comes to the texture of the dough.
