Southern Baked: Celebrating Life With Pie

Makes dough for 1 single crust 9-inch pie

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

Cut the butter into small cubes. Combine butter and flour in a mixing bowl. Using a pastry blender, work the butter into the flour. Add the salt and sugar. Continue to work the butter into the flour until the mixture has a consistency of course-ground cornmeal. The cubes of butter should now be smaller than the size of a green pea.

Add the water all at once. Continue to work the dough until the dough begins to come together. Form the dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and press into the shape of a disc.

Place in the refrigerator for 2 hours to chill. Remove dough from refrigerator and roll out to desired size on lightly-floured surface.

Tip: The trick to making delicious pie dough is using cold ingredients. I even chill my flour, salt and sugar. Starting with very cold butter and ice cold water will make a world of difference when it comes to the texture of the dough.