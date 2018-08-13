Jill: Limited rain chances over the next few days

The radar is quiet this morning but this afternoon we will see a few widely scattered showers and storms forming, mainly west and southwest. Areas east of I-65 look to stay mainly rain free. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s and it will feel a little hotter since it’s muggy outside.



The main wet corridors either stay north or south of the state through Thursday. Due to the close proximity I can’t rule out stray showers and storms daily but nothing widespread.



A disturbance eventually moves in by Friday and unsettled weather pattern looks to persist through early next week.



Rain and storms chances climb to 50% daily during that time frame. Scattered showers and storms will be likely and the greatest coverage sets up each afternoon.



Storms this time of year have the capability of being strong since it’s so hot and humid. Typical threats include strong wind gusts, small hail and dangerous lightning along with heavy rainfall.



At this point, I don’t see a high threat for severe storms but each day a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.



