Alabama Splash Adventure: Easy Family Pizza

Ingredients:
Pillsbury Pizza Dough
Mozzarella shredded cheese
Sliced Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce to cover dough (Either counter top Pizza sauce or make your favorite tomato sauce)
Directions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees Grease 12 inch pizza pan with
shortening or cooking spray Unroll dough, place in pan.
Using Pillsbury Pizza Dough..It’s easy and fast for the family
Make your pizza sauce or purchase a bottle to make it easy.
Spoon sauce evenly over dough
Top with pepperonis and cheese blend. Add any favorite toppings
Bake 12-16 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown and
cheese in center is melted.
Tomato Sauce:
1. 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce.
2. 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste.
3. 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning.
4. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.
5. 1 teaspoon dried oregano.
6. 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes.
7. Pinch of sugar.
8. Pinch of black pepper and salt
Pour ingredients into pan and warm
