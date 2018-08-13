Alabama Splash Adventure: Easy Family Pizza



Ingredients:

Pillsbury Pizza Dough

Mozzarella shredded cheese

Sliced Pepperoni

Tomato Sauce to cover dough (Either counter top Pizza sauce or make your favorite tomato sauce)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees Grease 12 inch pizza pan with

shortening or cooking spray Unroll dough, place in pan.

Using Pillsbury Pizza Dough..It’s easy and fast for the family

Make your pizza sauce or purchase a bottle to make it easy.

Spoon sauce evenly over dough

Top with pepperonis and cheese blend. Add any favorite toppings

Bake 12-16 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown and

cheese in center is melted.

Tomato Sauce:

1. 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce.

2. 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste.

3. 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning.

4. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

5. 1 teaspoon dried oregano.

6. 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes.

7. Pinch of sugar.

8. Pinch of black pepper and salt

Pour ingredients into pan and warm