Zika case confirmed in Pelham

The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed a case of the Zika virus in Pelham.
Health department officials spent the day on Thursday going door to door in Pelham warning citizens on the confirmed case.
No information has been provided on whether the individual has traveled recently or if they contracted Zika in Alabama.
The department says it is taking all proper precautions to warn and protect citizens.
This story is developing.
