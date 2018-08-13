3 Zika Virus open investigations underway in Shelby Co.

The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed a case of the Zika virus in Pelham.

Health department officials spent the day on Thursday going door to door in Pelham warning citizens on the confirmed case.

There have been three positive cases in Alabama since May, including the confirmed case in Pelham. All three were contracted from another country. We're told anytime someone travels internationally and returns with symptoms it is protocol to open an investigation.

The department says it is taking all proper precautions to warn and protect citizens.

UAB held a news conference Monday afternoon to answer questions about Zika in hopes to further educate the community on the disease.

"Only one of five people are symptomatic, and if they are symptomatic with Zika Virus it's very mild symptoms. They might have a low-grade fever, they might have a little bit of headache," said Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom with the UAB division of Infectious Diseases.

Four of five people will have no symptoms, but doctors say that for the disease to spread from human to human, it takes the right type of mosquito biting you.

"The big question with Zika is always, 'Do you have the vector in the area?' Since this is a mosquito-borne virus, do we have the mosquitoes in Alabama that are carrying this virus? There has been no evidence to date - in 2017, in 2016, in 2015 - of mosquitoes in Alabama carrying this virus."

