New book inspired by rap song 'The Deep' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New book inspired by rap song 'The Deep'

NEW YORK (AP) - A book coming out next June is going "Deep."

Saga Press announced Monday that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and "Hamilton" actor Daveed Diggs. "The Deep" is written by Rivers Solomon and tells of an underwater society inhabited by descendants of African slave women.

Clipping is working on new music for the book, timed to its publication. The group plans a vinyl release featuring the song "The Deep" and additional material.

Diggs originated the roles of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in Lin-Manuel Miranda's celebrated musical. He is currently starring in the film "Blindspotting," which he co-wrote and co-produced.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California fires may make homeowners insurance harder to get

    California fires may make homeowners insurance harder to get

    Monday, August 13 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-08-13 14:18:56 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-08-13 15:18:02 GMT
    California's battle with wildfires may hurt availability, raise the cost of homeowners insurance.More >>
    California's battle with wildfires may hurt availability, raise the cost of homeowners insurance.More >>

  • Arizona Democrats hope to ride blue wave in midterm election

    Arizona Democrats hope to ride blue wave in midterm election

    Monday, August 13 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-08-13 14:15:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-08-13 15:15:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 30, 2018, photo, protesters rally at a Keep Families Together march at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix. The blue wave Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers...(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 30, 2018, photo, protesters rally at a Keep Families Together march at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix. The blue wave Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers...
    The blue wave that Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers, library auditoriums and churches this summer.More >>
    The blue wave that Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers, library auditoriums and churches this summer.More >>

  • Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-13 05:07:43 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-08-13 15:17:45 GMT
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly