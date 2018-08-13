Issa Rae, Childish Gambino part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Issa Rae, Childish Gambino part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, singer and actress Rihanna arrives at the premiere of "Ocean's 8" in central London. Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball will take place Sept. 13 at Cipriani Wall Stree... (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, singer and actress Rihanna arrives at the premiere of "Ocean's 8" in central London. Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball will take place Sept. 13 at Cipriani Wall Stree...

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Issa Rae will host Rihanna's fourth annual Diamond Ball next month, and Childish Gambino will perform.

Rihanna's black-tie event will take place Sept. 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans will receive the 2018 Diamond Ball Award.

The gala will benefit Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes education and arts globally and assists emergency response programs.

Rae, the creator and writer behind the HBO hit "Insecure," earned an Emmy nomination for her leading role in the show. Grammy-winning Childish Gambino, also known as Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover, has hits like "This Is America" and "Redbone."

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio attended last year's Diamond Ball, which raised $5 million, was hosted by Dave Chappelle and featured performances by Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Governors say ban on land deals could hurt beleaguered bird

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-08-13 05:07:43 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-08-13 13:25:54 GMT
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>
    Some Western governors say a new Trump administration directive threatens to undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across their region.More >>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:15:58 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-13 12:48:29 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Monday, August 13 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-08-13 12:48:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly