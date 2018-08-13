The Latest: Giuliani says Omarosa should be more grateful - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Giuliani says Omarosa should be more grateful

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault, then-director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, center, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, befo...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says he thinks Omarosa Manigault Newman may have broken the law by recording private conversations at the White House. And, he adds, she should have been more loyal to the president because "Donald Trump made her."

Giuliani told Fox News' "Fox & Friends": "What kind of ingratitude is this?"

When asked if she broke the law, Giuliani said: "She's certainly violating national security regulations, which I think have the force of law."

Manigault Newman said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that she surreptitiously recorded a number of conversations in the White House for her own protection. Parts of her conversation with Chief of Staff John Kelly were played on the air. Critics denounced the recordings as a serious breach of ethics and security.

On Monday, she released a recorded conversation she says was with President Donald Trump after her firing. In the recording, he appears to express surprise at her departure and says "Nobody even told me about it."

___

7:25 a.m.

Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman is releasing an audio recording of a conversation she says she had with President Donald Trump after she was fired from the White House.

An excerpt was aired on NBC's "Today Show" Monday. On the recording, Trump expresses surprise that she had been asked to leave. He says: "Nobody even told me about it."

Manigault Newman is drawing fire for the secret recordings she made at the White House, including one of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

Parts of her conversation with Kelly were aired on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday as Manigault Newman promotes her new book, "Unhinged."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

12:15 a.m.

An admission by former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman that she secretly recorded her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room is drawing fire from allies of the president and national security experts.

Manigault Newman said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that she surreptitiously recorded a number of conversations in the White House for her own protection.

Critics denounced the recordings as a serious breach of ethics and security.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted: "Who in their right mind thinks it's appropriate to secretly record the White House chief of staff in the Situation Room?"

A former National Security Council spokesman called it "unprecedented" and a serious breach of protocol.

