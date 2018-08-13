Mickey: Hot, humid weather with a chance of isolated storms for west Alabama

We begin our Monday morning with variably cloudy skies and temperatures for most in the 70s.

We are looking at a nice but warm day for a vast majority of us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Our early morning model data is picking up on some isolated heavy pockets of rain and thunderstorms that could develop into west Alabama this afternoon into this evening. Most of those isolated pockets should stay west of I-65, and play out into the evening hours. Areas west of the interstate will likely remain dry, but hot and humid.

If we see some showers for Tuesday into Wednesday, they look to be your typical, brief heat-activated showers of Summer, with partly cloudy skies and hot humid air. Look for highs in the low to mid-90s in most locations.

By Friday and into the weekend our rain chances are expected to increase again. Temperatures will likely drop off into the upper 80s to low 90s, but our chance of rain jumps up to about 40 to 50 percent.

