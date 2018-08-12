Plane makes emergency landing on California freeway

The principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event in Charlottesville, VA, is holding a "white civil rights rally" in Washington, DC, and police are preparing for crowds of counterprotesters.More >>
The principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event in Charlottesville, VA, is holding a "white civil rights rally" in Washington, DC, and police are preparing for crowds of counterprotesters.More >>
NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever before.More >>
Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen 2 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.93.More >>
University of California, Berkeley students who were in the French city of Nice when a man drove a 19-ton truck through the crowd, killing their classmate and 85 other people, have turned their grief into building a tech startup to fight terrorism.More >>