Wes: Perseid Meteor Shower peaks overnight; Patchy fog, low clouds Monday

REST OF TONIGHT/PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: We are dealing with some lingering clouds cover and hopefully this will thin out for the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. Areas further north and east will have the better viewing conditions through the late. The meteor shower will be peaking after midnight and over 50 per hour may be spotted during the peak of the event. There are a couple of isolated showers on radar but this wet weather should gradually fade with time. I would plan on some more fog and low cloud development by sunrise on Monday. Lows will range from 60s north to 70s further south.

THE START OF THE WORK-WEEK: If you’re wondering about watering the lawn or garden over the next few days, I would plan on it. Rain chances will remain very limited through Wednesday, with isolated development mainly along and south of a line from Fayette to Jasper and Anniston. This wet weather will be the typical heat driven afternoon storms and they should gradually dissipate after sunset. While storms will be isolated, they may be strong or severe. Dry air aloft will lead to the risk of hail and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will remain quite steamy, with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will reach triple digit levels each day.

THE END OF THE WORK-WEEK AND WEEKEND: The weather story for the end of the week will be a series of disturbances that will pass to our north. This will bring an increase in the coverage of storms and showers starting on Thursday and continuing into the weekend. Highs for the end of the week will top out near 90 degrees. Be sure to check in with me at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. for more specifics on the long range forecast.

TROPICS: Currently the weather in the tropics remains rather quiet, with only one system being monitored over the central Atlantic. There is a 30 percent chance a tropical system may become better developed within the next five days, near the same area where Debby Formed. We will keep you updated on the latest developments.

