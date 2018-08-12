Police searching for suspect in B'ham homicide, 2 robberies

Birmingham police are searching for a suspect wanted for a homicide and two robberies in Ensley.

Of the three crimes, Sgt. Bryan Shelton says the homicide occurred first in the 2000 block of Avenue J.

The suspect then went to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of Avenue H and attempted to steal a car. Unsuccessful, the suspect crossed the street and took the vehicle of a woman at a gas station in the 900 block of 20th Street.

This story is developing.

