Mold, mushrooms growing in Center Point apartment

Harris said the issues began after roof repairs after a fire at a neighboring unit (Source: WBRC)

Mold and mushrooms growing in this apartment in Center Point (Source: WBRC)

Mold and mushrooms are growing inside one woman's apartment in Center Point and she said she's gotten no help from her landlord and has no choice but to stay.

The mold has gotten so bad in Davicia Harris' apartment that she constantly has to wear a mask.

"It's crazy. I got to get a new dryer now," said Harris.

But it's more than just a new dryer Harris said she needs. It's a whole new apartment.

"I wouldn't want my worst enemy to stay in this," she said. "I wouldn't ask an animal to stay in conditions like this."

She said her problems began after her neighbor's apartment unit caught on fire in March.

"There was a fire across the hall from us, and they were supposed to be fixing the roof on that apartment. Instead, they came over here to ours. I have no clue why," said Harris.

She said the contractor's work on the roof was quickly halted after the city of Center Point issued a stop work order the beginning of July.

"Maybe two days after that is when all of the leaking started," she said.

Harris said a week after that, heavy rain caused her ceiling to cave in. The damage multiplied by the day.

"I have to hold back tears because that's my stuff," she said. "I worked really hard for that stuff."

And what frustrates her even more is the lack of response from her landlord, who she said is now not answering her calls.

"It's hard for me to deal with. It really is. It's very hard," said Harris.

She said she can't afford to move and believes her landlord needs to step up and make the repairs. Harris said her landlord said he will not make repairs until she pays a month and a half of rent she owes him.

"I'm not going to pay him anything. He does not deserve any of my money anymore," she said.

We reached out to her landlord, but haven't heard back.

The Alabama Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act requires landlords to comply with building and housing codes that materially affect your health and safety. One lawyer told us you should document the damage and write a letter notifying your landlord of your complaint.

If repairs aren't made in a reasonable amount of time, your landlord has breached the agreement, and your obligation to pay would end.

