2 people killed, 3 others taken to hospital in JeffCo car wreck

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a car accident that killed two people and sent three others to the hospital.

Authorities say the accident happed in the 7200 block of Old Tuscaloosa highway just after 2:30 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the two vehicles collided. Police say the drivers of both cars died on the scene.

Two children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female from the other car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that early information from the scene is one vehicle was struck from behind by the other.

The names of any victims have not been released.

