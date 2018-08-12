Work Week Forecast: Heat decreases Wednesday, storms arrive Thursday

When it's not raining this week, it'll be hot.

The good news is afternoon scattered storms won't arrive until the latter-half of the week. The bad news is it's going to be very warm until then.

Rain chances on Monday are highest in the southwestern area of central Alabama, but they're fairly low. Average highs through Wednesday will be in the lower to mid-90s. On Wednesday, there is the possibility of some stray storms.

Rain chances pick up starting Thursday. There's a 50 percent chance of wet weather, especially afternoon scattered showers. Temperatures drop into the upper 80s into next weekend as rain chances rise to 60 percent Friday and Saturday.

