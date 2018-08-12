Afternoon storms damage Pell City marina - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Afternoon storms damage Pell City marina

(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) -

The owner of a marina in Pell City says the building has an estimated $10,000 worth of damage from storms this afternoon.

The roof on one of the boat storage units is gone. The roof of the office also has damage.

Nearby, a large tree was uprooted. Fortunately the trailer near the tree is vacant.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Local school districts get creative to fill SRO roles

    Local school districts get creative to fill SRO roles

    Sunday, August 12 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-08-12 23:32:02 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media Image Bank)(Source: Raycom Media Image Bank)
    (Source: Raycom Media Image Bank)(Source: Raycom Media Image Bank)

    Of the 50 school districts in the FOX6 viewing area, only a quarter of district superintendents report having an equal number of school resource officers (SROs) and campuses.

    More >>

    Of the 50 school districts in the FOX6 viewing area, only a quarter of district superintendents report having an equal number of school resource officers (SROs) and campuses.

    More >>

  • Afternoon storms damage Pell City marina

    Afternoon storms damage Pell City marina

    Sunday, August 12 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-08-12 23:10:56 GMT
    (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
    (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)

    The owner of a marina in Pell City says the building has an estimated $10,000 worth of damage from storms this afternoon.

    More >>

    The owner of a marina in Pell City says the building has an estimated $10,000 worth of damage from storms this afternoon.

    More >>

  • East Alabama pastor's truck vandalized with racist graffiti

    East Alabama pastor's truck vandalized with racist graffiti

    Sunday, August 12 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-08-12 23:01:12 GMT
    (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
    (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
    A pastor in Gadsden woke up Sunday morning to find his truck vandalized with racist graffiti. Pastor K. Solomon Williams, who preaches at the Mount Pleasant CME Church in Piedmont, awoke to find his Ford F-150 pickup spray painted on three sides with a racial slur as well as a swastika. He says Gadsden police are investigating the matter and expect to give him a report Tuesday. He also says he thinks he knows who did this and says the next time they show up in his yard to do this, ...More >>
    A pastor in Gadsden woke up Sunday morning to find his truck vandalized with racist graffiti. Pastor K. Solomon Williams, who preaches at the Mount Pleasant CME Church in Piedmont, awoke to find his Ford F-150 pickup spray painted on three sides with a racial slur as well as a swastika. He says Gadsden police are investigating the matter and expect to give him a report Tuesday. He also says he thinks he knows who did this and says the next time they show up in his yard to do this, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly