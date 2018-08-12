Wes: Isolated thunderstorms to start to the week; Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight

TRACKING ISOLATED STORMS: While many locations continue to experience very hot and steamy weather, other areas have dealt with stormy weather. Isolated storms and showers continue to develop mainly along and south of I-20. Drier air will limit rain development further north, although storms to the south may produce strong wind gusts because of the dry air aloft. The storms are highly localized and generally moving southeast at 5 to 10 mph, so rain delays should be temporary. Keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the Weather App. I do expect the chance of rain to continue into the evening, especially for areas to the south. This rain chance will decrease later tonight as the PERSEID METEOR SHOWER starts to peak. The best time for viewing the Perseids will be after midnight, looking northeast. Over 50 meteors per hour will be possible during the peak of the event.

THE START OF THE WORK-WEEK: If you’re wondering about watering the lawn or garden over the next few days, I would plan on it. Rain chances will remain very limited through Wednesday, with isolated development mainly along and south of a line from Fayette to Jasper and Anniston. This wet weather will be the typical heat-driven afternoon storms and they should gradually dissipate after sunset. Temperatures will remain quite steamy, with highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will reach triple-digit levels each day.

THE END OF THE WORK-WEEK AND WEEKEND: The weather story for the end of the week will be a series of disturbances that will pass to our north. This will bring an increase in the coverage of storms and showers starting on Thursday and continuing into the weekend. Highs for the end of the week will top out near 90 degrees. Be sure to check in with me at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. for more specifics on the long range forecast.

TROPICS: Currently the weather in the tropics remains rather quiet, with only one system being monitored over the central Atlantic. There is a 30 percent chance a tropical system may become better developed within the next five days, near the same area where Debby Formed. We will keep you updated on the latest developments.

