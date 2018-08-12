No cutter: Cards' Weaver slices finger on tray, misses start - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No cutter: Cards' Weaver slices finger on tray, misses start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luke Weaver cut his finger while opening a food tray in the clubhouse at Kansas City and was scratched from his start against the Royals.

Weaver had been scheduled to pitch Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night when the righty sliced the index finger on his pitching hand on the aluminum foil covering a tray. Super glue was applied, but it did not hold sufficiently for Weaver to pitch deep into a game.

Tyson Ross, claimed by the Cardinals last week off waivers from San Diego, pitched in place of Weaver.

"He cut it on the piece of the topping," Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt said. "We found out about in the seventh inning. It just made sense long term to give him the day off."

"It's on his right index finger. He probably could have started, but it just made sense to not push it and have him throw 90 or 100 pitches. We didn't want him to miss another start," he said. "We want to put this behind him and have him move on to the next start, and give Tyson Ross an opportunity. It's worked out for Tyson and for us to have a quality starter, and he's available and is on more than regular rest."

The 24-year-old Weaver is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA in 23 starts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

    Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf

    Sunday, August 12 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-08-12 17:54:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:33:36 GMT
    Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.More >>
    Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.More >>

  • Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire

    Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire

    Sunday, August 12 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-08-12 19:44:03 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:33:32 GMT
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's...More >>
    Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles (91 kilometers) of Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.More >>

  • Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

    Sunday, August 12 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-08-12 13:53:33 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>

    Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly