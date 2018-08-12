'The Meg' chomps $44.5M, 'BlacKkKlansman' opens strong

NEW YORK (AP) - The shark thriller "The Meg" became the latest success in Hollywood's sizzling summer, opening well above expectations with $44.5 million in ticket sales, according to box office estimates Sunday.

The Warner Bros. release had been forecast by some for closer to half that total. An American-Chinese co-production, it also debuted well overseas, taking in $50.3 million in China and $141.3 million globally. "The Meg," starring Jason Statham, cost about $150 million to make.

After two weeks at no. 1, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" slid to second place in its third weekend with $20 million. The Paramount Pictures release has pulled in $162 million in three weeks.

Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" also opened strongly with $10.8 million in 1,512 theaters. The Focus Features release was timed to the anniversary of Charlottesville.

