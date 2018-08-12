Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The Whit...

BRIDEGWATER, N.J. (AP) - Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

And NBC's "Meet the Press" is airing part of the conversation.

Manigault Newman is appearing on the show to promote her new book, "Unhinged," which will be released next week.

In it, she paints a damning picture of President Donald Trump, including claiming that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his "The Apprentice" reality series.

Manigault Newman had said in the book that she had not personally heard the recording. But Sunday she tells Chuck Todd that, after the book closed, she was able to hear it personally.

She says, "I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts

    Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:05:41 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:25:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes to Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of...
    The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.More >>
    The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he's giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.More >>

  • Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village

    Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village

    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:13:17 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:25:01 GMT
    Residents of a Long Island village are divided over what to do about a glut of goose droppings around town.More >>
    Residents of a Long Island village are divided over what to do about a glut of goose droppings around town.More >>

  • School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

    School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:39:28 GMT
    Sunday, August 12 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-08-12 15:24:59 GMT
    Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts unearth a 124-year-old time capsule.More >>
    Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts unearth a 124-year-old time capsule.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly