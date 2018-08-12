First Alert Weather: Hot, humid conditions continue

Drier air accompanied by a ridge of high pressure and a north/northwest wind flow will continue to keep most of the area dry, although there could be a few rain areas developing in the afternoon.

Overall, Sunday's weather will be much like Saturday's and most of the rain area will still be to the south. Rain chances will remain around 30% with lower rain chances in areas to the north and east. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 93-95 degree range with clearing skies through the evening hours and overnight lows between 68-73 and again there could be a few areas of patchy fog. Nothing widespread is expected.

Monday conditions will remain mostly dry in Northeast Alabama but there may be a few showers developing elsewhere. Tuesday may be a Monday re-wind with more moisture in the south and less in North Alabama. Wednesday will be the beginning of some weather changes although conditions will remain hot and mainly dry.

Rain ramps up beginning Thursday and rain chances remain high through at least Saturday with an increasingly southwesterly wind flow. Highs will continue to top out near 90 with overnight lows 72-74.

If you want to go star/meteor gazing tonight, the dry air aloft is helping with viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Look to the northeast after sunset and you may begin to notice some of the Perseid's tonight. The peak actually occurs late tonight, with the possibility of over 50-60 even 70 meteors an hour. We also have a new moon this weekend so this should help with viewing conditions.