First Alert Weather: A hot Sunday afternoon

After a mostly sunny Saturday with drier conditions, little fog formation is expected through the early morning although with high dew points and cooling surface temperatures there could be a few areas of patchy fog.

Throughout Sunday winds will continue from the west/northwest flow. With mostly dry air mass in place, only a few isolated storms can be expected and those will likely be confined to areas in the south and west.

Monday there may be a few more areas of scattered showers but expect mostly dry and hot conditions to continue. The ridge of high pressure will begin to shift east by Tuesday and this pattern will continue into Wednesday.

Rain will continued to occur in isolated spots but a more pronounced westerly wind flow will follow Thursday and Friday as a series of weather disturbances rotate south. We will also see a developing southwest wind flow at the surface across the Southeast bringing higher rain chances ahead of an approaching front.

Rain chances for the end of the week will be higher in North Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will continue around 93-94 with overnight lows in the 68-73 degree range.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: The dry air aloft is helping with viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Look to the northeast after sunset and you may begin to notice some of the Perseid's tonight. This actually occurs late tonight, with the possibility of over 50 meteors an hour. We also have a new moon this weekend so this should help with viewing conditions.

