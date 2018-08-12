Dog euthanized by animal control after being mistaken for anothe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dog euthanized by animal control after being mistaken for another dog

Sadly, the only remnants left of Moses are his empty bed and bucket full of toys. (Source: Wang Family/WMBD/CNN) Sadly, the only remnants left of Moses are his empty bed and bucket full of toys. (Source: Wang Family/WMBD/CNN)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL (WMBD/CNN) – An Illinois couple is seeking answers after a county animal control office apologized, admitting a worker mistakenly euthanized their dog.

Memories and pictures of their dog Moses won't help ease the pain Tony and Jennifer Wang felt when they saw his body, lifeless, at Tazewell County Animal Control.

"If he needed to be euthanized because he was vicious, which he wasn't, he deserved to be with his family – to see us. We wanted us to be the last face that he saw before he passed away, not some stranger who was poking him with a stick," Jennifer Wang said.

The Wangs received a call Thursday morning that an animal control employee confused Moses with another dog and euthanized him.

The call left the dog’s owners baffled.

"'So, why did you still euthanize him?' He said he was not thinking. I asked him again, 'Could you have verified with somebody?' He said he didn't wait to verify. He just went ahead and did it,” Tony Wang said.

Weeks ago, a maintenance worker came into the Wangs' backyard unannounced, and Moses bit the worker. The Wangs were ordered to take the dog to animal control.

"They said that they would like to keep him for 10 days under quarantine, just to make sure that everything was safe with him," Jennifer Wang said.

Animal control released a statement, acknowledging the mistaken euthanasia.

"Tazewell County truly regrets this error. Tazewell County will be reviewing policies and procedures to prevent any such occurrence from happening in the future," read the statement in part.

The Wangs are now trying to figure out what's next. They have been reaching out to lawyers in hopes that someone will take the case.

Copyright 2018 WMBD, Wang Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

