Boy, 7, severely burned after mom says another boy lit him on fire

Ashley Lyons hopes to move her family out of the crime-ridden apartment complex that she believes played a role in the attack. (Source: Ashley Lyons/WDAF/CNN)

Julien's burns required immediate surgery, and doctors say his internal organs were also impacted. (Source: Ashley Lyons/WDAF/CNN)

Julien, 7, is doing better than expected following his injuries, but he has a long road of recovery ahead. (Source: GoFundMe)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (WDAF/CNN) – Police are investigating after a Missouri mother says an 8-year-old neighbor covered her son in nail polish remover then purposefully set him on fire.

Mother Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son Julien as vibrant, fun-loving and compassionate, but she says a recent attack has made the little boy nearly unrecognizable.

"I had received a call…that my son was being rushed to Children's Mercy from a child drowning my son in fingernail polish remover and lit him on fire on purpose," Lyons said.

When Lyons arrived at the hospital, doctors told her the extent of her son’s injuries, including the fact that his internal organs were impacted by the fire.

"The burns were so bad that they had to go in immediately and do surgery and scrape his face and all of his skin," Lyons said.

The mother says it will take between three and six months to find out if Julien’s lungs will collapse and if the boy will need skin grafts.

While Julien is doing better than expected, he has a long road of recovery ahead.

"For the rest of his life – they’re talking anywhere from two to three years just getting the skin growth back on his skin. That’s not including the pigment or the color of his skin," Lyons said.

Lyons says the attack happened Aug. 6 at the Hawthorne Place Apartment Complex in Independence, MO, and that the 8-year-old who allegedly attacked Julien also lives at the complex.

"It's got the highest crime rate in Independence. Unfortunately, they’re not doing nothing to help the families and security and making sure that everyone feels comfortable and safe in their home," Lyons said.

In the spring, Independence Police took measures to address crime at the complex, such as adding more security cameras and two off-duty officers to staff the area.

Lyons says the new safety measures haven’t helped, but police report a reduction in crime in the complex.

As she prepares for the next steps in her son’s recovery, Lyons says she’s worried about how to keep him safe if they have to return to the place where it happened.

"The hospital is trying to release him soon, and we’re coming up with a home plan, but there's no home plan. This is not safe," Lyons said.

Through money raised from a GoFundMe page, Lyons hopes to move her family out of the apartment complex and into safer housing. She also plans to use the more than $15,000 for Julien’s medical bills.

Copyright 2018 WDAF, Ashley Lyons via CNN. All rights reserved.